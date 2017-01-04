Medicaid, Gun Regulations Among Topics At Kansas Legislative Forum

  • Delegation Chairman Michael O'Donnell, center, and legislators Oletha Faust-Goudeau and Gail Finney listen to a speaker at Wednesday's legislative public forum.
    Nadya Faulx / KMUW

Nearly two dozen legislators from districts across south-central Kansas participated in a public forum in Wichita Wednesday night ahead of the start of the legislative session on Monday.

Community members voiced concerns about topics including Kansas tax policy, Medicaid expansion and state gun laws. Twenty-seven attendees signed up to speak at the forum, though there was time budgeted for up to 75.

Local business owner Jennifer Connelly asked the lawmakers to reconsider the upcoming change in Kansas law that will allow concealed weapons on college campuses beginning July 1.

“It’s going to just put fear into the students," Connelly said. "It’s going to put fear into their teachers.”

First-term Democratic legislator Steve Crum said residents need to keep communicating with their representatives.

“We’re up there to work for you," he said. "Please make sure we are working for you, and that is up to you guys.”

Some attendees said they plan to take their issues to the statehouse in Topeka once the legislative session is underway. The Kansas People's Agenda Rally is scheduled for Wednesday, with participants from across the state expected to gather in Topeka.

