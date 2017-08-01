Midwestern Businesses Hit By Falling International Sales

By 52 minutes ago
  • Pictures of Money, flickr Creative Commons

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests that in Kansas and other Midwestern and Great Plains states, business conditions worsened slightly in July, but should improve.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index dipped by 6 points in July, falling to 56.6. Overall, the survey's index range is from 0 to 100; an index greater than 50 indicates an expanding economy.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says most of the pullbacks in July are due to international sales.

"Japan just announced that they're going to raise a tariff on imported U.S. beef, and that’s frozen beef," Goss says. "Kansas is number 4 in the nation in terms of that, so that’s going to have a fairly negative impact on Kansas and Nebraska, two states that lead in those sales in Japan."

Goss says China's agreement to begin importing U.S. beef may make up for Japan's tariff hike. He says he expects the numbers to improve this year with competitive interest rates and low inflation.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
economy

Related Content

Survey Suggests Improvement In Kansas Economic Conditions

By May 1, 2017
neetalparekh / flickr Creative Commons

A report out of Creighton University reveals that the Kansas economy is showing growth, but lagging behind in a nine-state region.

The forecasting group’s overall index ranges between 0 and 100. An index greater than 50 means an expanding economy. Kansas received a 56 index for April, an increase from 52 in March. Four states received a 61 index, with South Dakota receiving the region's high of 69.

Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss, who oversees the report, says Kansas is growing, but at a slower rate than the rest of the region.