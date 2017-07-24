More Early Voting Sites To Open In Sedgwick County This Week

Early voting began last week at the Sedgwick County election office for the Aug. 1 primary election. Satellite polling places across Sedgwick County will also open later this week.
City of Wichita Council District 1, City of Haysville Council Ward 4 and City of Park City Council Ward 3 all will have primaries; these are the only races that have a sufficient number of candidates to trigger a primary election.
Wichita residents: Don't know which district you live in? Find out here.
Sedgwick County Chief Deputy Election Commissioner Sandy Gritz says the downtown office isn't the only place you can vote. Four other early voting locations will open Thursday: Grace Presbyterian Church, the Haysville Community Library, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, and Reformation Lutheran Church.
Each location will be open Thursday and Friday from noon until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sedgwick County election office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week, and from 8 a.m. to noon on July 31, the day before the election.
Anyone who is registered in Sedgwick County can vote in advance at any one of the five sites. Residents will need a government-issued ID to vote.
Those who wait until election day on Aug. 1 can vote at their regular polling site.
Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.
