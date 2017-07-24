More Early Voting Sites To Open In Sedgwick County This Week

Early voting began last week at the Sedgwick County election office for the Aug. 1 primary election. Satellite polling places across Sedgwick County will also open later this week.

City of Wichita Council District 1, City of Haysville Council Ward 4 and City of Park City Council Ward 3 all will have primaries; these are the only races that have a sufficient number of candidates to trigger a primary election.

Sedgwick County Chief Deputy Election Commissioner Sandy Gritz says the downtown office isn't the only place you can vote. Four other early voting locations will open Thursday: Grace Presbyterian Church, the Haysville Community Library, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, and Reformation Lutheran Church.

Each location will be open Thursday and Friday from noon until 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sedgwick County election office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week, and from 8 a.m. to noon on July 31, the day before the election.

Anyone who is registered in Sedgwick County can vote in advance at any one of the five sites. Residents will need a government-issued ID to vote.

Those who wait until election day on Aug. 1 can vote at their regular polling site.

