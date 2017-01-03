Musical Space: Musical Wish, Part 2

By 1 hour ago

Part 2

Last time we talked how I wanted 2017 to be as musically revolutionary as 1977 - how punk rock shook things up exactly 40 years ago.

Seismic shifts were happening in other genres, too. Steve Reich shook the classical world with his Music for Eighteen Musicians, daring to use the repetition and tonality of rock music. The David Grisman Quintet’s first album pushed the boundaries of bluegrass into virtuoso territory. Jazz/rock fusion had been around for years, but the band Weather Report brought it to supergroup status with Heavy Weather; now, music billed as “jazz” was able to fill hockey arenas.

But arguably the most important thing to happen to music in 1977 occurred on the night of July 13. That was the night of the great New York City blackout. The story goes that the subsequent store lootings provided up and coming South Bronx musicians with a wealth of sound equipment. Block parties hosted by DJs like Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa brought their new style to a critical mass of people, and hip hop suddenly reached a tipping point.

It might be too much to ask that 2017 spawns new genres as big as 1977 did with punk and hip hop, but we should all keep our ears and minds open, because the time is ripe for change.

-

Part 2

Sex Pistols, “Anarchy in the U.K.” Never Mind the Bullocks

Steve Reich, “Music For Eighteen Musicians,”

Minimalist, non-academic, reflects influence of electronic music and rock.

David Grisman Quintet, “E.M.D.” David Grisman Quintet (1977)

Weather Report “Harlequin” Heavy Weather

Afrikaa Bambaataa “Looking For The Perfect Beat.”

Tags: 
Commentary

Related Content

Musical Space: New Year's Musical Wish

By Dec 20, 2016

Part 1

My New Year’s wish is that 2017 would be as musically important as 1977. Though you wouldn’t know it from looking at that year’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, an undercurrent of experimentation and subversion suddenly changed our musical space.

Musical Space: Unique Instruments for Remarkable Films

By Dec 6, 2016

Most film scores are designed not to draw attention to themselves; they stay in the background like wallpaper, for decoration only. But exceptional movies feature unique and memorable characters or situations. Film composers like to match these elements with sounds that stick out - often from instruments you’ve never heard before. Connected to our film heritage is a virtual museum of obscure musical oddities.

Musical Space: Clichés of the Decades

By Nov 22, 2016

Different eras of pop music have signature sounds - studio tricks used by record producers to hype up the music. Sometimes these sounds are a part of why certain songs have become timeless. When Sam Phillips recorded Elvis Presley, he used a particular kind of tape delay technique that he called “slapback echo” to add depth and rhythmic interest. Songs like “Mystery Train” have an unforgettable sound.

Musical Space: What’s Happened to Jukeboxes?

By Nov 8, 2016

Jukeboxes used to be cool. In the age of the 7” 45 record, bars and restaurants would rely on them to maintain the atmosphere and keep customers entertained. Singles were chosen to match the mood of the place; each jukebox was a unique mixtape that defined the establishment as much as their burger baskets and fries. 