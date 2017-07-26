NAACP Announces Effort To Recruit Young Adults

More than 100 members from Kansas NAACP branch are attending a national convention in Baltimore.

"There's going to be a lot of good things that will be coming out of this," says Wichita Branch NAACP President Larry Burks.

Burks says NAACP branches all across the country are talking about how to recruit more young people to join one of the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S.

It's part of a new national leadership training program called Next Generation or NextGen.

Burks says the local NAACP will target young adults aged 21-35. He says the group wants young people to be armed with resources available to benefit them, and to prepare advocates for the future.

The branch works to enhance voter engagement, legislative action and police and community relations. Burks says the organization is open to all people.

"Whites, Hispanic, African-American, Native-Americans, all backgrounds, all genders–come to us," he says. "We're an advocate for people in general."

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.