New American Songbook: Sean Price and the Art of Violence

By Jan 2, 2017

Graffiti portrait of Sean Price in Queens, NY
Credit Youngking11 / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

This piece originally aired on August 17, 2015.

A common critique of hip hop music is to point out the violence and vulgarity in the lyrics as a sign of its lack of quality. I’ve always found this puzzling. Americans are connoisseurs of violence. We are taste makers in this aesthetic, and we know what and where we like each particular violence.

Much of our creative output is saturated in violence—for no particular reason, my mind sticks on Bruce Willis’ entire acting career—and when we run out of marauding heroes, we glorify vigilante crusades or even criminal violence. Everybody knows Bonnie and Clyde.

Hip hop is a fully American expression, and as such, its aesthetic includes, and often relies on, violence as a narrative device. I prefer my violence to be free of complications like justice or vendetta, and there’s no better rapper for violence as simply violence than the Brooklyn emcee Sean Price. Raucous and rambunctious, Price’s lyrics stand out from the white-collar criminality of more polished hip hop, telling tales of stick-ups, bag snatching and almost comically low-level drug dealing.

While the stories and bravado are entertaining, what buttresses Price’s lyrics is a technical virtuosity employing a dizzying array of internal rhymes and Byzantine verse structures. As Price developed as an artist, he moved away from traditional verses and structure and towards potent vignettes, creating a poetry of violent antics that few other emcees can measure up to.

Sean Price died in his sleep, August 8th of this year. He left behind a wife and three children.

Tags: 
Commentary

Related Content

New American Songbook: The Hip Hop Way

By Dec 19, 2016

There’s a scene in the 1997 documentary ‘Rhyme and Reason’ where the emcee Taz demonstrates how to hand someone a hat. It isn’t enough to merely give someone a hat, he explains, you have to hand it to them in a hip hop way. As he performs the difference, you can see he knows this is over the top, but you can also see there’s a part of this that’s true: there is a hip hop way to hand someone a hat, and it’s a little funkier than any other way.

New American Songbook: Hip Hop Underground

By Dec 5, 2016

The term ‘underground’ gets tossed around a lot in hip hop--usually, it seems, in an attempt to signal the superior taste of the person bringing it up. Ostensibly, an underground artist is obscure but deliberately so; slept on by mainstream audiences, and tapped into some kind of arcane but universal truth; the avant-garde.

New American Songbook: Whitey Moved On to Mars

By Nov 21, 2016

In 1970, the poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron released "Whitey On the Moon," a scathing critique of the space race. In the poem, he describes the conditions of earthly poverty, but always invoking the gaze of the white astronaut.

New American Songbook: Keep Your Ears Open

By Nov 7, 2016

The pianist and composer Thelonious Monk is instantly recognizable from tunes like ‘Straight No Chaser’ and ‘Round Midnight’. But one of his most heard recordings isn’t one of his own tunes, and it isn’t even the whole song. 