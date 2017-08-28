New Candidate Adds Wrinkle To Kansas Secretary Of State Race

Candidates are lining up to run for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s job. The latest entrant has been feuding with Kobach over a claim he’s made in his campaign for governor.

Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab has now filed to explore a run for secretary of state. He’s taken issue with Kobach’s campaign claim that there’s corruption in the Legislature.

“He’s insulting my integrity," Schwab said. "He’s going to back it up."

Schwab is helping draft a letter from lawmakers demanding Kobach spell out his allegations. If there is corruption, Schwab said he wants to take action by the end of the session.

“We need to know, and then we need to make sure by sine die next year it no longer exists,” Schwab said.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Kobach’s office said they’ll respond when lawmakers actually send a request for details.

The chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, Kelly Arnold, and Republican Rep. Keith Esau are also vying to succeed Kobach as secretary of state.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service. Follow him on Twitter @KPRKoranda.