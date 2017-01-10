New Split Lip Rayfield, A Trip To Spain And A Visit From The Vulture

Wednesday, January 11

On My Way is the latest release from Kansas-based trio Split Lip Rayfield. We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode of the show as well as music from Cy J. Hamilton’s 2016 effort This Is What It Is.

Thursday, January 12

Released in 2016, The Vulture is the latest release from Marc Ford and The Neptune Blues Club. Ford, formerly of the Black Crowes, fuses a variety of influences on the recording, including blues, R&B and traditional rock. We’ll also hear selections from Sunrise on the Sufferbus from Masters of Reality.

Friday, January 13

Listen for selections from Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s 1991 release Planet Drum as well as music from Chicago II, the sophomore release by the group Chicago, which has just been remixed by Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree.

Saturday, January 14

Listen for selections from Sophe Lux and The Mystic’s All Are One and Stick Men’s Prog Noir.

Monday, January 16

We remember Martin Luther King, Jr. with selections from U2, Jackson Browne and others.

Tuesday, January 17

Listen for music from David Bowie’s 2016 release, Blackstar and music from Thor and Friends.

Wednesday, January 18

Listen for music from guitarist Paul Gilbert’s 2016 release I Can Destroy and selections from longtime Guided By Voices member Tobin Sprout’s new release The Universe and Me.