Night Train: Best of 2016

Night Train | Best of 2016

  1. Charles Lloyd – I Long to See You (Blue Note)
  2. Brad Mehldau Trio – Blues and Ballads (Nonesuch)
  3. Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom – Otis Was A Polar Bear (The Royal Potato Family)
  4. Hristo Vitchev Quartet – In Search of Wonders (First Orbit Sounds Music)
  5. Nels Cline – Lovers (Blue Note)
  6. Herlin Riley – New Direction (Mack Avenue)
  7. Jack DeJohnette/Ravi Coltrane/Matthew Garrison – In Movement (ECM)
  8. George Coleman – A Master Speaks (Smoke Sessions)
  9. Ed Cherry – Soul Tree (Posi-Tone)
  10. Chico Freeman 4-Tet – Spoken Into Existence (Jive Music)
  11. Catherine Russell – Harlem On My Mind (Jazz Village)
  12. Charlie Hunter - Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth (Ground Up)
  13. Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau – Nearness (Nonesuch)
  14. Luis Perdomo – Montage (Hot Tone)
  15. Rene Marie – Sound of Red (Motema)
  16. Florian Hoefner Group – Luminosity (Origin)
  17. Branford Marsalis Quartet – Upward Spiral (OKeh)
  18. John Beasley – Presents Monk’Estra Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  19. Edward Simon – Latin American Songbook (Sunnyside)
  20. Bill Charlap Trio – Notes from New York (Impulse)
  21. Benny Golson – Horizon Ahead (High Note)
  22. Greg Abate & Phil Woods with the Tim Ray Trio – Kindred Spirits (Whaling City Sound)
  23. Phil Norman Tentet – Then & Now (MAMA)
  24. Joe Chambers – Landscapes (Savant)
  25. Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble – Havana Blue (316 Records)
  26. Dave Stryker – Eight Track II (Strikezone)
  27. Dr. Lonnie Smith – Evolution (Blue Note)
  28. Frank Catalano, Jimmy Chamberlin & David Sanborn – Bye Bye Blackbird (Ropeadope)
  29. Corey Christiansen – Factory Girl (Origin)
  30. Revolutionary Snake Ensemble – I Want That Sound! (Innova)
  31. Christian Tamburr – People Talk (CTM)
  32. Dan Cray – Outside In (Origin)
  33. Brian Marsella's Imaginarium - Chapter One: The Clocks Have Gone Mad (Red Palace Records)
  34. Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet – That Feelin’ (Savant)
  35. Steve Gadd Band – Way Back Home Live from Rochester NY (BFM Jazz)

Historic/Reissues

  1. Shirley Horn – Live at the 4 Queens (Resonance)
  2. Bill Evans – Some Other Time (Resonance)
  3. Erroll Garner – Ready Take One (Octave Music/Legacy)
  4. Abbey Lincoln – Love Having You Around (High Note)
  5. Sarah Vaughan – Live at Rosy’s (Resonance)
