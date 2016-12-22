Night Train | Best of 2016
- Charles Lloyd – I Long to See You (Blue Note)
- Brad Mehldau Trio – Blues and Ballads (Nonesuch)
- Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom – Otis Was A Polar Bear (The Royal Potato Family)
- Hristo Vitchev Quartet – In Search of Wonders (First Orbit Sounds Music)
- Nels Cline – Lovers (Blue Note)
- Herlin Riley – New Direction (Mack Avenue)
- Jack DeJohnette/Ravi Coltrane/Matthew Garrison – In Movement (ECM)
- George Coleman – A Master Speaks (Smoke Sessions)
- Ed Cherry – Soul Tree (Posi-Tone)
- Chico Freeman 4-Tet – Spoken Into Existence (Jive Music)
- Catherine Russell – Harlem On My Mind (Jazz Village)
- Charlie Hunter - Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth (Ground Up)
- Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau – Nearness (Nonesuch)
- Luis Perdomo – Montage (Hot Tone)
- Rene Marie – Sound of Red (Motema)
- Florian Hoefner Group – Luminosity (Origin)
- Branford Marsalis Quartet – Upward Spiral (OKeh)
- John Beasley – Presents Monk’Estra Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- Edward Simon – Latin American Songbook (Sunnyside)
- Bill Charlap Trio – Notes from New York (Impulse)
- Benny Golson – Horizon Ahead (High Note)
- Greg Abate & Phil Woods with the Tim Ray Trio – Kindred Spirits (Whaling City Sound)
- Phil Norman Tentet – Then & Now (MAMA)
- Joe Chambers – Landscapes (Savant)
- Orbert Davis’ Chicago Jazz Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble – Havana Blue (316 Records)
- Dave Stryker – Eight Track II (Strikezone)
- Dr. Lonnie Smith – Evolution (Blue Note)
- Frank Catalano, Jimmy Chamberlin & David Sanborn – Bye Bye Blackbird (Ropeadope)
- Corey Christiansen – Factory Girl (Origin)
- Revolutionary Snake Ensemble – I Want That Sound! (Innova)
- Christian Tamburr – People Talk (CTM)
- Dan Cray – Outside In (Origin)
- Brian Marsella's Imaginarium - Chapter One: The Clocks Have Gone Mad (Red Palace Records)
- Mike LeDonne & the Groover Quartet – That Feelin’ (Savant)
- Steve Gadd Band – Way Back Home Live from Rochester NY (BFM Jazz)
Historic/Reissues
- Shirley Horn – Live at the 4 Queens (Resonance)
- Bill Evans – Some Other Time (Resonance)
- Erroll Garner – Ready Take One (Octave Music/Legacy)
- Abbey Lincoln – Love Having You Around (High Note)
- Sarah Vaughan – Live at Rosy’s (Resonance)