Night Train

Night Train Top 40 Albums For April 2017

  1. Regina Carter's 'Ella: Accentuate the Positive'
    Regina Carter – Ella: Accentuate the Positive (OKeh)
  1. Virginia Schenck – Aminata Moseka: An Abbey Lincoln Tribute (Airborne Ecstasy)
  1. Claire Daly – 2648 West Grand Boulevard (Glass Beach Jazz)
  1. Eliane Elias – Dane of Time (Concord)
  1. Deborah Brown – Kansas City Here I Come (Deborah Brown)
  1. Carol Morgan Quintet – Post Cool Vol. 1 (Carol Morgan Music)
  1. Carol Robbins – Taylor Street (Jazzcats)
  1. Brandi Disterheft – Blue Canvas (Justin Time)
  1. Ralph Towner – My Foolish Heart (ECM)
  1. Steve Khan – Backlog (Tone Center)
  1. Joey DeFrancesco & the People – Project Freedom (Mack Avenue)
  1. John Moulder – Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit (Origin)
  1. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men – Playing the 60s (Madsman Records)
  1. Organissimo – B3tles (Big O)
  1. Organic Trio – Saturn’s Spell (Jazz Family)
  1. Steve Slagle – Alto Manhattan (Panorama)
  1. Jeff “Tain” Watts – Blue Vol. 2 (Dark Key Music)
  1. Christian Sands – Reach (Mack Avenue)
  1. Bobby Watson – Made in America (Smoke Sessions)
  1. Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 – Soul Jazz Fridays (Sunflower Soul)
  1. Ben Sidran – Picture Him Happy (Nardis/Unlimited Media)
  1. Howard Johnson & Gravity – Testimony (Tuscarora)
  1. Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau – Nearness (Nonesuch)
  1. Richie Cole – Plays Ballads and Love Songs (Mark Perna Music)
  1. Frank Kimbrough – Solstice (Pirouet)
  1. Jeff Libman – Strange Beauty (Cellar Live)
  1. Tom Harrell – Something Gold, Something Blue (High Note)
  1. Dizzy Gillespie – Concert of the Century (Justin Time)
  1. Charlie Sepulveda – Mr. EP (High Note)
  1. Bob Dorough – Live at the Deer Head Inn (Deer Head)
  1. Carmen Lundy – Code Noir (Afrasia)
  1. Akua Dixon – Akua’s Dance (Akua’s Music)
  1. Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch)
  1. Delfeayo Marsalis – Make American Great Again (Troubadour Jass)
  1. Terell Stafford – Forgive and Forget (HHM)
  1. Yotam Silberstein – The Village (Jazz & People)
  1. Doug MacDonald – Jazz Marathon 2 (BluJazz)
  1. Afro Bop Alliance Big Band – Revelation (OA2)
  1. Planet D Nonet – A Salute to Strayhorn (Detroit Music Factory)
  1. Doug Webb - Bright Side (Posi-Tone)