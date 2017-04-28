Night Train Top 40 Albums For April 2017

- Virginia Schenck – Aminata Moseka: An Abbey Lincoln Tribute (Airborne Ecstasy)
- Claire Daly – 2648 West Grand Boulevard (Glass Beach Jazz)
- Eliane Elias – Dane of Time (Concord)
- Deborah Brown – Kansas City Here I Come (Deborah Brown)
- Carol Morgan Quintet – Post Cool Vol. 1 (Carol Morgan Music)
- Carol Robbins – Taylor Street (Jazzcats)
- Brandi Disterheft – Blue Canvas (Justin Time)
- Ralph Towner – My Foolish Heart (ECM)
- Steve Khan – Backlog (Tone Center)
- Joey DeFrancesco & the People – Project Freedom (Mack Avenue)
- John Moulder – Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit (Origin)
- Mads Tolling & the Mads Men – Playing the 60s (Madsman Records)
- Organissimo – B3tles (Big O)
- Organic Trio – Saturn’s Spell (Jazz Family)
- Steve Slagle – Alto Manhattan (Panorama)
- Jeff “Tain” Watts – Blue Vol. 2 (Dark Key Music)
- Christian Sands – Reach (Mack Avenue)
- Bobby Watson – Made in America (Smoke Sessions)
- Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 – Soul Jazz Fridays (Sunflower Soul)
- Ben Sidran – Picture Him Happy (Nardis/Unlimited Media)
- Howard Johnson & Gravity – Testimony (Tuscarora)
- Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau – Nearness (Nonesuch)
- Richie Cole – Plays Ballads and Love Songs (Mark Perna Music)
- Frank Kimbrough – Solstice (Pirouet)
- Jeff Libman – Strange Beauty (Cellar Live)
- Tom Harrell – Something Gold, Something Blue (High Note)
- Dizzy Gillespie – Concert of the Century (Justin Time)
- Charlie Sepulveda – Mr. EP (High Note)
- Bob Dorough – Live at the Deer Head Inn (Deer Head)
- Carmen Lundy – Code Noir (Afrasia)
- Akua Dixon – Akua’s Dance (Akua’s Music)
- Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch)
- Delfeayo Marsalis – Make American Great Again (Troubadour Jass)
- Terell Stafford – Forgive and Forget (HHM)
- Yotam Silberstein – The Village (Jazz & People)
- Doug MacDonald – Jazz Marathon 2 (BluJazz)
- Afro Bop Alliance Big Band – Revelation (OA2)
- Planet D Nonet – A Salute to Strayhorn (Detroit Music Factory)
- Doug Webb - Bright Side (Posi-Tone)