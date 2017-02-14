Northern Passages, Presidents And One Windy City

Friday, February 17

Prisoner is the latest release from singer-songwriter Ryan Adams (formerly of the band Whiskeytown). Coming roughly one year after his re-creation of Taylor Swift’s 1989, this album features a new batch of original songs from Adams. We’ll hear selections from this recording as well as new music from Son Volt.

Saturday, February 18

The Sadies have proven themselves one of Canada’s best musical exports across a series of critically acclaimed efforts. We’ll hear from the last Americana-influenced release from the band, Northern Passages, on this episode of Strange Currency as well as music from Split Lip Rayfield’s I’ll Be Around.

Monday, February 20

We celebrate Presidents’ Day with selections from Joe Walsh, Hard Working Americans and John Mellencamp.

Tuesday, February 21

You Won’t Believe What Happens Next is a brand-new release from California-based guitarist Andre LaFosse. Listen for selections from it as well as from the latest by British blues legend John Mayall, Talk About That.

Wednesday, February 22

Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury announced a new musical project, Sam Patch, in 2015. The project has just released its first effort, Yeah You, and I. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as new music from the Guided By Voices-related project Circus Devils.

Thursday, February 23

Windy City is the latest release from Allison Krauss. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Sam Phillips’ 1994 effort Martinis and Bikinis.