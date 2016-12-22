Obamacare Enrollment Up Nationally But Down In Kansas

By 4 hours ago
  • healthcare.gov

Obamacare enrollment is up over last year across the country but not in Kansas.

The deadline for selecting Obamacare coverage that kicks in at the start of the new year just passed. And so far, nearly 6.5 million Americans have selected marketplace plans – an increase of 400,000 over last year.

But enrollment is down by more than 10,000 here in Kansas, where consumers have fewer coverage options to select from. About 73,000 Kansans have enrolled in Obamacare plans compared to nearly 85,000 at this time last year.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to repeal Obamacare. But both he and Republican congressional leaders have promised a transition period.

Open enrollment for 2017 is set to end on Jan. 31.

Tags: 
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Donald Trump
public health

Related Content

Kansas Marketplace Enrollment Hits 25,000 In First Month

By & Dec 1, 2016
healthcare.gov

Close to 25,000 Kansans have signed up for health insurance through the online marketplace, despite uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act under a new administration.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service reported Wednesday that 24,778 people in Kansas had signed up for insurance since open enrollment for 2017 started Nov. 1. The number of people seeking insurance was up less than 2 percent compared to the same period during open enrollment last year.

Health Care Costs Up Under Obamacare, But Many Kansans Won't Feel Impact

By Oct 28, 2016
Subconsci Productions / flickr Creative Commons

Health care costs under the Affordable Care Act are up this year in Kansas—for some plans, it’s by nearly 50 percent. But many customers aren't expected to feel that impact.

A new analysis prepared for the Associated Press shows premiums will increase by as much as 46 percent.

One Family’s Growing Worry: Paying For Their Child’s Cancer Care In A Post-ACA World

By Nov 18, 2016
Alex Smith / KCUR

Last week’s election results stunned a lot of people who get health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress say they want to scrap the law, but what might replace it remains unknown.

That has left many Kansas and Missouri families in limbo, unsure what will become of their medical care.