Obamacare Enrollment Up Nationally But Down In Kansas

Obamacare enrollment is up over last year across the country but not in Kansas.

The deadline for selecting Obamacare coverage that kicks in at the start of the new year just passed. And so far, nearly 6.5 million Americans have selected marketplace plans – an increase of 400,000 over last year.

But enrollment is down by more than 10,000 here in Kansas, where consumers have fewer coverage options to select from. About 73,000 Kansans have enrolled in Obamacare plans compared to nearly 85,000 at this time last year.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to repeal Obamacare. But both he and Republican congressional leaders have promised a transition period.

Open enrollment for 2017 is set to end on Jan. 31.