Presidents’ Day, Roots Reggae Revival, Easy Star Reggae & Birthdays of Jit Samaroo & Ranking Roger

Monday, February 20

Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Ruben Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some) and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Tuesday, February 21

Global Village marks birthdays of Ranking Roger of the English Beat and General Public, blues-world-reggae artist Corey Harris, and world fusion trumpeter Takuya Kuroda. Plus music from several of this year’s Grammy winners – Yo Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, Ziggy Marley and Sarah Jarosz and more music from February featured artist Bob Marley.

Wednesday, February 22

Global Village goes psychedelic with some Sixties-inspired global sounds from Pucho & the Latin Soul Brothers, ‘70s Nigerian band Semi Colon, guitarist Nguyen Le, veteran chicha group the Cumbia All Stars, Australia’s Bombay Royale, and the Cambodian Space Project.

Thursday, February 23

As part of the ‘Roots Reggae Revival’ feature for February, Global Village highlights music from the diverse international lineup of artists on the Easy Star label – including London’s Skints, Leeds’ Gentleman’s Dub Club, New Zealand’s Black Seeds, East Coast band John Brown’s Body, and California group the Expanders – along with the Easy Star All Stars projects that covered classic albums from Pink Floyd, the Beatles, Michael Jackson and Radiohead, joined by a host of reggae legends.

Friday, February 24

Global Village marks the birthdays of Jit Samaroo, one of the legendary arrangers and players of steel drum music in Trinidad, and of percussionist Steve Berrios. Plus more music from Bob Marley (including a cover of one of his songs performed by the Samaroo Jets) for the February feature – and new music from reggae veteran and former member of the Gladiators Clinton Fearon, Italian Afrobeat group the Mamud Band and Germany’s Bahama Soul Club.