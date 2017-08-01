Primary Elections Today To Narrow Three Races In Sedgwick County

Voters in Wichita's City Council District 1 have a primary election today to determine who will be on the ballot in November.

Four candidates -- Mike Kinard, John Stevens, Janet Wilson, and Brandon Johnson -- are running for the 1st District seat currently held by Lavonta Williams, who is term-limited.

The district covers much of northeast Wichita, spanning from Heights High School in the north to Linwood Park in the south, and reaching west to areas near Century II. More than 35,000 registered voters live in the district according to election officials. (If you're not sure which district you live in, you can check the city's website.)

The top two vote-getters in the primary election will advance to the general election in November.

Haysville Council Ward 4 (with 1,627 voters) and Park City Ward 3 (which has 1,047 voters) also have primaries today to determine who will be on those ballots this fall.

More than 360 ballots were already cast for all three races by the time early voting ended yesterday.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. and received by this Friday; voters can also drop off their ballots to any polling location.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.