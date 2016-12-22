Rare December Tornadoes Could Hit Kansas on Christmas

Severe weather could be headed to Kansas for the holiday weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kris Sanders says storms on Christmas Day could bring damaging winds and even some tornadoes.

“There’s a very small chance you could get an isolated tornado. It could be quick and relatively weak. This time of year they usually are in this type of system,” Sanders says.

Sanders says it’s rare to get severe weather in Kansas in December.

“Just getting a thunderstorm this far north this time of year is tough to do. This is a very powerful system pulling a lot of energy in from the gulf down there,” Sanders says.

Sanders says December tornadoes are uncommon in Kansas. There have only been seven recorded in the last 60 years.