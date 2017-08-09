Remembering Glen Campbell, Celebrating David Rawlings Return

Friday, August 11

We remember musician Glen Campbell, who passed away this week at the age of 81. We’ll hear selections his long solo career plus selections from his time as a member of The Wrecking Crew and with the Beach Boys.

Saturday, August 12

The Claypool Lennon Delirium unites Les Claypool of Primus with Sean Lennon for music that is contemporary but influenced by the classic era of progressive and psychedelic rock. The band has just issued a new EP, titled Lime and Limpid Green, featuring cover versions of songs by The Who, King Crimson and Pink Floyd. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Pink Floyd’s Meddle release.

Monday, August 14

We celebrate the birthday of Minnesota-born musician Slim Dunlap with selections from his solo career as well as from his work with Curtiss A., The Replacements and more.

Tuesday, August 15

Poor David’s Almanack is the latest release from David Rawlings. Known for his work with Gillian Welch and as a sideman, Rawlings remains a present and consistently influential musician whose own albums have garnered extensive critical acclaim. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as music from Split Lip Rayfield’s Should Have Seen It Coming.

Wednesday, August 16

Formed in Dayton, Ohio and led by former elementary school teacher Robert Pollard, Guided By Voices remains one of the most prolific bands in rock history. The group’s latest effort, How Do You Spell Heaven? walks the line between the unit’s pop and innovative sensibilities. We’ll hear songs from it and from Bob Mould’s Black Sheets of Rain on this episode of Strange Currency.

Thursday, August 17

To The Bone is the latest effort from former Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson. Listen for music from that recording as well as selections from his collaboration with Israeli pop star Avi Cohen, Blackfield.

Friday, August 18

Trinity Lane is the brand-new release from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Lily Hiatt. The daughter of acclaimed singer-songwriter John Hiatt, she has forged her own path in the world of music and has emerged with her strongest release to date. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as music from Manchester Orchestra’s new release, A Black Mile to the Surface.