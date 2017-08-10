Report: Kansas Sees An Increase In Crime

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released its crime index report for 2016 and overall, in the state, crime is increasing.

Violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and battery increased by 4.2 percent in the state over 2015. The 2015 numbers were already 11.2 percent higher than the year before that.

The murder rate is as high as Kansas has seen since 2000 at 148. Motor vehicle thefts are significantly up by 12 percent over the previous year. In Kansas, there were 30.6 crimes per 1000 people.

In Wichita, the crime index rate is at 64 per 1000 residents. Violent crimes in Wichita were at 10.6 per 1000 residents in 2016.

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW. Follow her on Twitter @Aileen_LeBlanc.

 

