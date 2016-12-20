Report Says Kansas, Missouri Lagging In Public Health Readiness

A new report from the non-profit Trust For America’s Health says Kansas is falling short on four of ten indicators of public health preparedness.

Kansas is among 18 states that met six of the ten indicators. Missouri met only five. Kansas is one of only two states that have cut their public health budgets three consecutive years.

Nationally, median spending was about $37 per person. Kansas spent just over 12. Missouri spent less than six. Both states vaccinated less than half of their people against the flu. Both ranked low on climate change readiness, and on plans to get healthcare into restricted areas during a disaster.

Missouri also fell short on activities to prevent healthcare-associated infections.