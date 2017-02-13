Rolling Stones' Blues, Blues Music Awards & New Blues

February 17/19

The February feature, exploring the blues side of the Rolling Stones continues with their covers of Slim Harpo and Jay McShann songs, music from such influences as Slim Harpo and Muddy Water, and in hour two, part two of a special about the blues and the Stones – Got Blues If You Want It.

Also more music from this year’s Blues Music Awards nominees, including Sugaray Rayford, Pinetop Perkins with Jimmy Rogers, and the Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue. And the latest from Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials and Levee Town.