Safe Streets Coalition Hopes To Prevent Drug Use On Wichita's Streets

By 1 hour ago
  • Members of Wichita's Safe Streets Coalition raise a flag to launch drug and alcohol abuse prevention efforts in the city.
    Members of Wichita's Safe Streets Coalition raise a flag to launch drug and alcohol abuse prevention efforts in the city.
    Abigail Beckman / KMUW

A local non-profit coalition hoping to curtail prescription and illicit drug and alcohol abuse came together Tuesday to spread the word about prevention and renew their efforts.

Wichita's Safe Streets Coalition is made up of community members, city and church leaders, members of law enforcement, and nonprofits. The group's goal is to prevent drug abuse on Wichita's streets by affecting risk and protective factors, applying prevention measures and bringing the community together as a whole. According to the Wichita Police Department, there were more than 200 drug arrests in Wichita involving youth aged 17 and younger in 2015.

City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams is a member of the coalition as well as a member of the National City-County Task Force on the Opioid Epidemic.

"There is an epidemic," Williams said. "It has not reached Wichita to the numbers that the rest of the country is realizing, but our job is to prevent those numbers from coming here to Wichita."

In a report released by the U.S. Surgeon General in November, data showed that more people use prescription opioids than use tobacco. The report also said there are more people with substance abuse disorders than people with cancer. One in five Americans binge drink. And substance abuse disorders cost the U.S. more than $420 billion a year.

According to a study by a group called Trust for America's Health, youth drug abuse rates have more than quadrupled in Kansas over the last 12 years. Additionally, more than 1 in 10 Kansas youth have admitted to using prescription pain relievers not prescribed to them by a doctor.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
drugs
opioids

Related Content

Why Is The Opioid Epidemic Hitting Rural America Particularly Hard?

By Jan 3, 2017
Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

A doctor handed Melissa Morris her first opioid prescription when she was 20 years old.

She had a cesarean section to deliver her daughter, and to relieve post-surgical pain her doctor sent her home with Percocet. On an empty stomach, she took one pill and laid down on her bed.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my god. Is this legal? How can this feel so good?’” Morris recalls.

ACLU Poll: Most Kansans Favor Reducing Penalties For Nonviolent Drug Possession

By Sep 27, 2016
Neil Conway, flickr Creative Commons

A huge majority of Kansans say that the penalties for most nonviolent drug possession crimes should be reduced.

The ACLU poll shows that 86 percent of Kansans either strongly support, or somewhat support, reducing all nonviolent drug possession from felonies to misdemeanors as a way to reduce the prison population in the state.

Kansas prisons are at about 101 percent capacity, and six out of ten respondents say they would rather reduce the population rather than build new prisons.

Kansas Bureau Of Investigation Warns Of Synthetic Opioid On Market

By & Jun 6, 2016
Wikipedia

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is warning Kansans of a growing threat from a synthetic opioid that may have caused a number of overdose deaths in the past month.

The drug's name is U-47700 and was derived by the pharmaceutical firm Upjohn in the 1970s. The drug can be as potent as ten times that of a similar dose of morphine. The drug is not controlled in Kansas.

Mental Health Officials Worried About 'Step Therapy' Legislation

By Sean Sandefur Feb 6, 2016

A bill that opponents say infringes on patient and doctor relationships will be heard in the Kansas Senate.

The practice is called step therapy, which requires patients to try older and often generic medications before doctors can prescribe newer and more expensive ones.

Senate Bill 341 would require it for KanCare recipients.

Proponents say it can save the state’s Medicaid program money, and protect patients from newer medications that might have unknown side effects.

Pharmacy Board Recommends Tracking Of Prescription Cough Syrup Ingredient

By Jul 15, 2014

The Kansas Board of Pharmacy wants an ingredient used in prescription cough syrup to be tracked by the state because it’s being abused.

Debra Billingsley is executive secretary of the board of pharmacy, she told lawmakers Monday that promethazine with codeine syrup is being increasingly abused as a recreational drug, particularly by high school students. She says when it’s mixed with soda or candy the mixture is often called by several slang names, including "purple drank" and "sizzurp."