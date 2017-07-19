Secretary Kobach Touts Kansas Policies At Election Integrity Commission

By 35 minutes ago
  • President Trump speaks while flanked by Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach (left) and Vice President Pence during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Washington, D.C., onÂ Wednesday.
    President Trump speaks while flanked by Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach (left) and Vice President Pence during the first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Washington, D.C., onÂ Wednesday.
    Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach highlighted some state policies Wednesday as he helped lead the first meeting of a federal election integrity commission.

The group discussed voter fraud and ways states can spot it by sharing information. Kobach used examples from Kansas, including the Crosscheck program for comparing voter registrations across states. He says Kansas has also used jury duty records from state courts to find people on the voter rolls who aren't citizens.

“We weren’t getting it until we asked for it and then finally had to pass a statue to get it and I’m certain that we’re not getting it yet from the federal courts,” Kobach said.

Kobach’s critics have said voter crimes are rare and Kansas policies to prevent fraud have blocked citizens from voting.

The meeting comes a day after the NAACP filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the commission's work, saying it might be used to “manufacture” evidence of voter fraud. Members of the commission say their work will continue and they have no preconceived notions of what they'll find.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Tags: 
Kris Kobach
voting
voter fraud
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Trump Election Commission To Meet In Person For First Time

By 8 hours ago
AP Photo


The Presidential Commission on Election Integrity -- which some have taken to calling simply the “Kobach commission” -- holds its first in-person meeting in Washington, D.C., later Wednesday morning. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is vice chair of the commission, and his pursuit of voter fraud in Kansas will be in the spotlight.

Feds Ask Kansas For Information On Voter List Maintenance

By Jul 5, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice are asking states, including Kansas, for information related to the National Voter Registration Act — a move made the same day that the president’s commission on voter fraud sent a request for “publicly available voter roll data.”