Sedgwick Co. Manager Presents Recommended Budget To Commissioners

Sedgwick County Manager Mike Scholes presented a recommended budget to commissioners on Wednesday. As it stands, the 2018 budget is just over $425 million.

The priority areas include safe and secure communities, human services, cultural experiences, communications and engagement and effective government organization. Scholes says the portion of the budget for the fire district is a projected surplus for the first time in many years.

" It was made possible as a result of higher than projected growth in the district's assessed value, but also because of management decisions to revamp the district's vehicle replacement plan and to begin efforts to restructure the administration of the fire district through attrition," Scholes says.

Funding for the Arts Council is increased and 10 new polling places planned. Scholes also recommends a focus on employment compensation for staff with a pay adjustment of 2.5 percent, along with an increase to the overall pay structure of .5 percent.

A public hearing will be held next Tuesday, July 19, with the adoption of the budget on August 2.

