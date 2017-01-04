Sedgwick County Hosting Farewell To Commissioner Karl Peterjohn

By 22 minutes ago
  • Sedgwick County commissioners hold a hearing over a proposed budget in 2016.
    Sean Sandefur / KMUW/File photo

Sedgwick County will be holding a reception for outgoing Commissioner Karl Peterjohn on Wednesday morning.

He’s one of two commissioners who lost re-elections in 2016.

Karl Peterjohn began serving on the Sedgwick County Commission back in 2008. He lost his re-election bid for the 3rd District to David Dennis in the August Primary.

Commissioner Tim Norton was the longest serving county commissioner, until November, when Michael O’Donnell won the election to represent the 2nd District.

County Spokeswoman Kate Flavin says Norton asked the county not to have a reception for him.

Dennis and O’Donnell will take the oath of office during a public ceremony on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Jury Room on the 1st floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

They begin their four-year terms on the Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Flavin says the county’s clerk, treasurer, register of deeds and sheriff will also be sworn in at that time.

--

