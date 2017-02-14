Sedgwick County Sheriff To Again Honor ICE Hold Requests With Probable Cause

In a reversal from a 2014 policy, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita says it will once again honor requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.

The sheriff's office said two years ago that it would no longer hold detainees for the federal agency for an additional 48 hours if the requests were sent without a probable cause affidavit. Sheriff Jeff Easter explained at the time that it would open the county up to lawsuits.

Easter announced Tuesday that ICE now provides an I-200 form, or arrest warrant, when sending over hold requests.

“With them providing us this affidavit, it’s like any other law enforcement agency that submits a probable cause affidavit," he said. "When they book somebody in, we hold them on that affidavit for a certain amount of time until either they get charged or they bond out.”

Easter said he believes the department stands a better chance of defending itself against any possible lawsuits.

He said the department will not honor any hold request sent without an I-200 form. He said there are currently five inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail on separate charges who also have ICE requests.

