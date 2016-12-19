Sedgwick County Zoo Breaks Attendance Record

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Travel KS / Flickr

The Sedgwick County Zoo is expected to reach a major milestone this month.

Sedgwick County Zoo director Mark Reed will retire next week.
Credit Deborah Shaar / KMUW

A lot of people visited the zoo this year, so much so that it's on track to set a new annual attendance record.

Zoo director Mark Reed says they’ll hit 700,000 visitors for the first time by the end of the year.

"If the weather is nice on Christmas Day, that afternoon, we could have a lot of people here because it’s not always easy to find that everybody likes football or likes to go to a movie, but everybody enjoys coming to the zoo," Reed says. "A lot of memories are built out here."

Reed credits the arrival of six elephants from Africa and the opening of the new elephant exhibit in May for the high number of visitors this year.

The zoo’s annual attendance record of 654,494 was set in 2009 when a new Asian tiger exhibit opened. The total attendance for 2015 was 581,773.

Reed is retiring as executive director this week.

--

Follow Deborah Shaar on Twitter @deborahshaar.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
Sedgwick County Zoo
Mark Reed

Related Content

Longtime Sedgwick County Zoo Director Announces Retirement

By Aug 24, 2016
Deborah Shaar / KMUW

The Sedgwick County Zoo is losing its longtime director. 

Executive Director Mark Reed came to the zoo in Wichita in 1979 for what was supposed to be a short stint as assistant director before moving on to another zoo.

Instead, he stayed 11 years and then was promoted to director, and he never left.

When he retires on Dec. 31, Reed will have spent 37 years at the zoo.

"I look at all zoos as a reflection of the community, and this community loves the zoo," Reed says. "It’s been a great time here doing something for this community."

New Elephant Exhibit Opens At Sedgwick Co. Zoo

By May 27, 2016
Deborah Shaar / KMUW/File photo

The new elephant exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita is officially open.

The state-of-the-art facility is getting a lot of attention, and not just for the impressive grounds. As KMUW’s Deborah Shaar tells us, visitors are excited to see the six new elephants from Africa.