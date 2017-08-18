Sen. Jerry Moran Reacts To Steve Bannon's Departure

News of Steve Bannon’s departure as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist broke in the middle of a town-hall meeting that U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was holding in Topeka.

The news came as Moran was explaining why he took to Twitter earlier in the week to criticize President Trump’s statements about last weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After the meeting, Moran said he hoped that Bannon’s departure would bring more order to the White House.

“I assume that the president made a decision that his administration will perform better in the absence of Steve Bannon," Moran says. "I look forward to the administration coming together and a greater level of hope that the country will be less divided.”

In his tweet, Moran said there can be no tolerance of racism and bigotry – especially from the president of the United States.