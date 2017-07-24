South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir And Reggae, Remembering Regis Gizavo, Yomo Toro & More

Monday, July 24

In conjunction with the July South African Music feature, this special program from Global Village features a conversation with two members of the acclaimed South African group, the Soweto Gospel Choir, and explores music from the ensemble. We’ll also highlight some other great South African voices – including Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Miriam Makeba, and hear the original version of “Mbube” (later recorded as “Wimoweh” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”) first done in South Africa in 1939 by Solomon Linda and the Original Evening Birds.

Tuesday, July 25

Global Village pays tribute to accordionist Regis Gizavo, who passed away last week. One of Madagascar’s finest musicians, Gizavo first attracted international attention when he won the Radio France International Discovery Award. Moving to Paris in 1990, he began a series of remarkable collaborations with artists like the Corsican group I Muvrini, Cape Verde’s Cesaria Evora, Lura, and Mayra Andrade, South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, the Congolese Rhumba supergroup Kekele, Paris Combo and more. We’ll hear him with those artists, on solo efforts, and on his last project, the newly released album from Toko Telo with guitarist D’Gary and singer Monika Njava.

Wednesday, July 26

Today marks the birthday of cuatro and salsa great Yomo Toro. Global Village pays tribute to him in a special edition of the show that features music spanning his seven decade long career - including solo albums and recordings he did with the Fania All Stars, Willie Colon, Hector Lavoe, Roswell Rudd, Daniel Ponce, David Byrne and Ned Sublette.

Thursday, July 27

As part of the July South African Music feature, Global Village devotes the program to South African reggae. Among the highlights: one of the giants of South African reggae, Lucky Dube; Dube’s original group, the Slaves; a cover of a Bob Marley classic from Freshlyground; a reggae-inspired song from township favorites Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens; and Harley & the Rasta Family.

Friday, July 28

Global Village celebrates Peruvian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country – including traditional music from Sukay, Incan princess Yma Sumac, original and contemporary chicha music, vocalists Chabuca Granda, Susana Baca and Eva Ayllon, contemporary band Novalima, and Afro-Peruvian jazz from Geoffrey Keezer.