State Treasurer Ron Estes Chosen As Republican Nominee For 4th District Election

By 3 hours ago
  • State treasurer Ron Estes, with his wife, Susan, speaks at the Sedgwick County GOP meeting on Election Night last year.
    State treasurer Ron Estes, with his wife, Susan, speaks at the Sedgwick County GOP meeting on Election Night last year.
    Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

Kansas Republicans in the 4th District selected State Treasurer Ron Estes as their nominee for the special congressional election. The district’s 126 voting delegates held their convention Thursday night.

It took two rounds of voting for Estes to receive the majority necessary to win with an eventual 66 votes. He beat out four other candidates: Todd Tiahrt, Joseph Ashby, George Bruce and Alan Cobb, who came in second.

Estes will be on the April 11 ballot in the special election to fill the 4th District seat, which been vacant since Republican Mike Pompeo resigned to head the CIA in the Trump administration.

“I’m looking forward to being a great representative for you," Estes told the audience after the vote was complete. "We’re going to fight as we go through the next two-and-a-half months and keep this seat as a Republican seat and make sure we go and change Washington.”

Democrats and Libertarians will each have their conventions to select their nominees on Saturday.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

 

Tags: 
special election
Mike Pompeo

Related Content

4th District Libertarians Plan Convention To Choose Congressional Candidate

By Feb 2, 2017
lpks.org

The Libertarian Party in Kansas is gearing up for their convention next week in Wichita to select a candidate to run in the special 4th Congressional District election. The seat was vacated recently after Republican Mike Pompeo was confirmed as the new CIA director of the CIA.

The convention will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Wichita Public Library's Alford Branch, and will be open to any registered Libertarian in the 4th District.

Kansas Parties To Select Candidates For 4th District Special Election

By Feb 8, 2017

Kansas’ political parties are meeting this week to select their candidates for the 4th Congressional District special election.