State Treasurer Ron Estes Chosen As Republican Nominee For 4th District Election

Kansas Republicans in the 4th District selected State Treasurer Ron Estes as their nominee for the special congressional election. The district’s 126 voting delegates held their convention Thursday night.

It took two rounds of voting for Estes to receive the majority necessary to win with an eventual 66 votes. He beat out four other candidates: Todd Tiahrt, Joseph Ashby, George Bruce and Alan Cobb, who came in second.

Estes will be on the April 11 ballot in the special election to fill the 4th District seat, which been vacant since Republican Mike Pompeo resigned to head the CIA in the Trump administration.

“I’m looking forward to being a great representative for you," Estes told the audience after the vote was complete. "We’re going to fight as we go through the next two-and-a-half months and keep this seat as a Republican seat and make sure we go and change Washington.”

Democrats and Libertarians will each have their conventions to select their nominees on Saturday.

