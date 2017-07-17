Study: Fewer Than Half Of Kansas High School Students Continue Education

New data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows about 44 percent of Kansas students continue onto college or technical education within two years of high school. In response, the state is asking schools to improve their numbers.

Education commissioner Randy Watson says the number of Kansas students going onto college is good compared to other states, but that 44 percent figure, is too low.

"When we look at what we need to drive the economy in Kansas, and to help every student have an opportunity to move into the middle class, that number's woefully low," Watson says.

Watson points to Georgetown University research indicating the job landscape is changing, and 70 percent of Kansas jobs in 2020 will require credentials beyond high school.

The state education department recently published the post-secondary continuation rates for every school district as part of its push to improve the numbers.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ.