Survey Suggests Improvement In Kansas Economic Conditions

A report out of Creighton University reveals that the Kansas economy is showing growth, but lagging behind in a nine-state region.

The forecasting group’s overall index ranges between 0 and 100. An index greater than 50 means an expanding economy. Kansas received a 56 index for April, an increase from 52 in March. Four states received a 61 index, with South Dakota receiving the region's high of 69.

Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss, who oversees the report, says Kansas is growing, but at a slower rate than the rest of the region.

“What I’m expecting for Kansas for the overall state is positive growth. Adding jobs at a pace slower than the region, and slower than the U.S., but still positive," Goss says. "The nonurban areas, the rural area, are not doing as well as the urban areas though.”

Goss says Kansas's economic growth will climb toward, but remain below, the national average through the third quarter of this year. He says nearly half of the businesses report that the biggest impediment to growth is finding and hiring skilled workers.

