Union Head: Understaffing At El Dorado Prison Creating Unsafe Working Conditions

The head of the union that represents many of the guards at Kansas’ maximum-security prison at El Dorado says understaffing is creating unsafe working conditions.

Guards at the prison have been on edge since inmates revolted in late June, briefly taking control of parts of the facility.

Since then, they have been required to work 12-hour shifts. And Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, says some guards are now being pressured to pull 16-hour shifts weekly.

"The majors, captains, lieutenants and sergeants are all pressuring our line officers to work those extra four hours," Choromanski says.

Choromanski has filed a formal grievance with the Department of Corrections and will spend two-days at the prison this week meeting with his members about working conditions.

Assuming that some won’t want to talk at the prison, Choromanski is also hosting an after-hours session at an El Dorado bar.

