Union Pacific Donates Gift To Kansas Food Bank

The Kansas Food Bank received a $10,000 donation Wednesday from Union Pacific Foundation. The funds will go toward purchasing food and produce to be distributed to partner agencies throughout Kansas.

The donation is expected to benefit agencies in 85 counties in Kansas.

"An integral part of Union Pacific’s success is the work we do to enhance quality of life in the communities where our employees live and work," Union Pacific Foundation President Scott Moore said in a release.

In Kansas, nearly 15 percent of the state’s population is food insecure. In addition, 35 percent of those individuals do not qualify for any type of governmental assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Emergency Food Assistance Program.

The Kansas Food Bank provided more than 11 million meals to food-insecure families, children and seniors last year.

