U.S. Senate Democrats Working To Delay Brownback Nomination

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Brownback speaking at a U.S. Senate committee hearing.
    Gov. Brownback speaking at a U.S. Senate committee hearing.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate are working to delay a vote on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination for a diplomatic post.

The Washington bureau of the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle was the first to report on the effort to delay a vote on Brownback’s nomination as an ambassador for religious liberty.

Brownback’s repeal of regulations protecting state workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, has Senate Democrats concerned about whether he will stand up for LGBTQ individuals facing religious persecution abroad.

Last week, a Senate committee advanced Brownback’s nomination on a straight party-line vote. A vote in the full Senate was expected sometime this month.

Any substantial delay would complicate Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s transition into the governor’s office ahead of the January start of the 2018 Kansas legislative session.

--

Jim McLean is managing director of KMUW's Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics in Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @jmcleanks.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
Gov. Brownback
Sam Brownback

Related Content

Brownback’s Nomination As Ambassador Advances To U.S. Senate

By Oct 26, 2017
Susie Fagan / Kansas News Service

A U.S. Senate committee has given the green light for the full chamber to proceed with a vote on Gov. Sam Brownback’s confirmation to an ambassador-at-large position.

Approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for the position relating to international religious freedom was the first hurdle after President Donald Trump picked Brownback for the role in July.

Governor Brownback Faces Praise And Pointed Questions During U.S. Senate Hearing

By Oct 4, 2017

U.S. senators considering Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination as ambassador for international religious freedom peppered him Wednesday with questions, including some about his actions as Kansas governor.