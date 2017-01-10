US Senator Jerry Moran’s Committee Assignments Have Impact On Nation’s Economy

Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas will be serving on five committees in the U.S. Senate for this next two-year session of Congress.

Sen. Moran was reassigned to four committees and will now serve on one new committee.

For the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Moran says he will be seeking ways to prioritize spending across the federal government and eliminate the national debt. The Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee provides oversight on a wide range of issues affecting Kansas, including aviation, communications and interstate commerce.

The senator will continue to serve on the Veterans’ Affairs and Indian Affairs committees.

Moran is a new member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, which addresses federal energy and environmental policy.

“This new role will give me the ability to make an impact on the daily lives of every Kansan, from the roads, bridges and highways they use to get to work and school, to the infrastructure they depend on to run successful farms,” Moran said in a news release. “The Committee on Environment and Public Works plays a unique role in shaping energy and infrastructure policies that impact our AG community and fighting harmful ideas like re-listing the lesser prairie chicken as an endangered species or the administration’s misguided WOTUS rule.”

This is Moran’s second term in the U.S. Senate.

