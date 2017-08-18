U.S. Senators Discuss Agro-Terrorism Concerns In Roundtable

By 21 minutes ago
  • Laura Ziegler / Twitter

With the rising incidence of terrorist attacks in recent years, concern is growing about potential threats to the nation’s food supply. Sponsors of a new federal law to address the risk of agro-terrorism talked with officials about best practices and policies on Friday, Aug. 21 in Kansas City.

It was a roundtable of military, political and academic officials who might find themselves responding to such a threat.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas recently sponsored a bill that directs The Department of Homeland Security to coordinate research, surveillance and response efforts.

Sen. McCaskill says there’s a reason the issue hasn’t gotten much attention.

“Vans killing pedestrians are easy to see," McCaskill says. "Sometimes the threats that maybe might be more dangerous are not immediately visible.”

Roberts emphasized the food supply is safe, but easy global travel and trade pose an increasing risk.

Tags: 
Pat Roberts
Claire McCaskill
agro-terrorism

Related Content

Sen. Roberts Supports NAFTA Upgrades But Not Termination Of Trade Pact

By Aug 16, 2017
Deborah Shaar / KMUW

Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas wants to see the North American Free Trade Agreement improved, but not terminated.

Roberts says he supports modernizing and fixing NAFTA, but he doesn’t want to do away with the trade pact.

Agricultural products are among the state’s top ten export commodities, and Canada and Mexico are consistently the top two export markets for Kansas.

Roberts is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. He says he spoke to President Donald Trump about NAFTA recently.