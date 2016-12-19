USD 259 Superintendent Takes Job With Olathe Public Schools

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Allison signs his contract with the Olathe school district Monday night. He starts July 1.
    Allison signs his contract with the Olathe school district Monday night. He starts July 1.
    Sam Zeff / KCUR

Wichita Public Schools will soon have to begin the search for a new superintendent.

In a unanimous vote, the Olathe Public Schools Board of Education chose to hire current Wichita Superintendent John Allison as Olathe's next superintendent of schools effective next school year. Allison will be given a base salary of $250,000.

Allison will continue to serve the students and staff in Wichita through the end of the 2016-17 school year. He has been in his current position since 2009.

"Leaving Wichita is bittersweet...but this was the right time and decision for my family at this point," Allison said following the announcement.

In an e-mail sent to staff last week, Allison explained that his mother lives in the Kansas City area.

“Some of you may be aware that I lost my father earlier this year after an extended illness. My parents lived in the Kansas City area, where my mom continues to reside following my father’s death,” he wrote.

Allison said last week that a job opportunity that would allow him to continue to work in public education in Kansas while at the same time being close enough to support his mother was one he “couldn’t ignore.” 

He broke the news to the Wichita board just a few weeks after they extended his contract to 2019 and gave him a $3,441 bonus on top of his salary of $229,408.

The Wichita Board of Education will hold a special meeting early next month to begin the conversation about next steps.

Wichita School Board President Sheril Logan said Monday that USD 259 will be transparent as they move to find Allison's replacement. Logan says the district will seek the input of students, staff, parents, and the business community.

Another longtime superintendent in the area will also be leaving at the end of the school year. Greg Rasmussen, with Andover Public Schools, announced last week that he plans to retire. Officials announced on Friday that Brett White, the current assistant superintendent, will take his place.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Wichita Public Schools
John Allison
Sheril Logan
USD 259

Related Content

Wichita Superintendent 'Sole Finalist' For Top Job With Olathe Public Schools

By Dec 14, 2016
Deborah Shaar / KMUW/File photo

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent John Allison has been named the only finalist for a superintendent position with Olathe Public Schools.

Wichita Superintendent Named A Finalist For National, State Awards

By Oct 14, 2016
Deborah Shaar / KMUW/File photo

Wichita Public School Superintendent John Allison has been named a finalist for both a national and a statewide award.

The Green-Garner Award is the country’s top prize for urban school education leadership. It honors educators for excellence in leadership, professionalism and improving school achievements.

Allison was also a finalist for the Green-Garner prize in 2012. In a statement, he said the award honors the entire district’s achievements.

Newly Elected Senator Lynn Rogers Will Keep Seat On Wichita Public Schools Board

By Dec 13, 2016
Abigail Wilson / KMUW/File photo

After winning a seat in the state Senate in the general election, Democrat Lynn Rogers says he will continue to serve on the Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools.

State law allows those elected to state office to continue serving on local school boards. In 2000 former Wichita school board member Jean Schodorf chose to keep her seat on the board when she was elected to the Kansas Senate. Her school board term expired in June 2001.

School Board Approves Bonus For USD 259 Superintendent

By Nov 28, 2016
Abigail Beckman / KMUW/File photo

Update: The superintendent of Wichita Public Schools will get a bonus this year. Members of the local board of education voted in favor of giving Superintendent John Allison a more than $3,400 bonus, which is 1.5 percent of his $229,408 salary.

Sheril Logan, present of the board of education, said the district gave all of its employees extra funds this year including a nearly 4 percent raise for teachers.

The board also extended Allison’s contract through June 30, 2019.