Veterans Awareness Expo: 'One-Stop-Shop' For Veteran Services

More than 40 community programs and agencies that provide services for veterans are coming together for an expo in Wichita on Saturday.

The 2nd annual Veterans Awareness Expo will feature informational displays and activities at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.

Event organizer Patty Gnefkow calls the expo a “one-stop-shop” for veteran services.

"There are many, many services in Wichita but this will be a 'one-stop-shop' for veterans to come together and see what is available and some fun things too," Gnefkow says. "It is also very important we get the general public to come out to see what we do and who we are."

She says the expo is also a way to honor veterans for serving our country.

"There are many veterans who sacrificed so much—they all have—and some of our military personnel have not come home," Gnefkow says. "We know that a lot of folks are struggling in certain ways and we want to make sure every need is met and that they can lead happy, healthy lives as civilians."

A 50th anniversary Vietnam War commemoration pinning will also take place during the event.

The guest speakers for the expo are retired Brigadier Gen. Michael Scholes, the Sedgwick County Manager, and his father, retired Major Gen. Edison Scholes.

The military supply store Alpha 1 Drop Zone founded the Veterans Awareness Expo. Organizers include Vet-to-Vet Support Command, Inc. and Veteran Providers’ Coalition of Sedgwick County.

Gnefkow says more than 100 veterans participated in the first expo last year.

The Veterans Awareness Expo is free and open to the public. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

--

Follow Deborah Shaar on Twitter @deborahshaar

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.