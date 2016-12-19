A Week Of Holiday Music & Specials + A Celebration Of The 1st Day Of Winter

Monday 12.19.16

Night Train kicks off a week of holiday music and specials with two Joy to the World specials featuring pianist Bob Thompson and his band. In hour one, he’s joined by singer (and one of this year’s Grammy nominees) Catherine Russell, and in hour two the guest it’s Heather Masse of the Wailin’ Jennys.

Tuesday 12.20.16

Join us tonight on the Night Train for holiday and seasonal favorites from John Scofield, Ella Fitzgerald, Cyrus Chestnut, Vince Guaraldi, Dave Brubeck, Betty Carter and more.

Wednesday 12.21.16

Night Train marks the first day of winter with a wide array of original and favorite songs of the season. Highlights include Cyrille Aimee, Sting, Al DiMeola and new music from Frank Kimbrough and Dave Stryker in hour one; and Cyrus Chestnut, Pee Wee Ellis (of the James Brown Horns), the Yellowjackets, the Ted Rosenthal Trio and a new seasonal set from singer Kurt Elling in hour two of the show.

Thursday 12.22.16

Night Train’s week of holiday music concludes with two holiday specials tonight. Holiday Standard Time with Michael Feinstein in hour one features rarely heard recordings from Peggy Lee, Rosemary Clooney, Louis Prima, and Donny Hathaway, along with Feinstein performing several holiday favorites. In hour two, it’s A Child Is Born – A Spiritual Christmas which revolves around an original holiday project from acclaimed jazz pianist Geri Allen.