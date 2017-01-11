Wichita-Area Events Celebrate The Life Of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Over the next several days, Wichitans will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the life of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Calvary Baptist Church - Friday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.

Dr. Marche Fleming-Randle, an assistant to the president for diversity at Wichita State University, will be the keynote speaker at the 3rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Program. Participants will be treated to a musical by the Robinson Middle School Girls Choir. AKA Silvertones will also be a featured guest. The event is sponsored by the Wichita Alumni Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Christian Faith Centre - Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 a.m.

Kick off a full day of celebrations at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Christian Faith Centre, located at 1130 S. Broadway.

Afterward, a community-wide parade takes place at 10 a.m. It begins in the parking lot of the Christian Faith Centre and winds through historic downtown Wichita. The march will end at the Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square.

The Kansas African American Museum - Saturday, Jan. 14

After the breakfast and parade, participants can take part in one of the largest MLK celebrations in the region. A community project will start at 11 a.m. at The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) located at 601 N. Water. As part of this year's project, TKAAM is collecting items to benefit the children of incarcerated parents, including new or slightly used clothing, non-perishable snacks and school supplies.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the museum will hold a city-wide MLK celebration at Saint Mark UMC, located at 1525 N. Lorraine. The Wiley College Choir will also perform in honor of Horace Elliott, Karen Countrymen and Alexis Overton.

A $3 button is required to take part in each event.

Students will also be able to sign up earlier in the day to audition for the Wiley College Scholarship. Appointment slots are from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Email education director Christyn Breathett at christyn.breathett@tkaamuseum.org to sign up.

ARISE's Heroes & Sheroes Awards Breakfast – Monday, Jan. 16, 7:30 a.m.

This celebration aims to honor supporters of arts education and diversity with its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Heroes & Sheroes Award.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a gala breakfast, and will include entertainment by the ARISE Ensemble.

This year's recipients are Josephine Brown, Jay and Rhita Muci, Cox Business, Terri Rice, Capitol Federal, Westar Energy, Transtecs, Calvary United Methodist and Holy Savior Catholic Church.

The event will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church, located at 3750 E. Douglas.

Individual tickets are $30 each, and reserved tables start at $400.

Habitat for Humanity – Monday, Jan. 16, 8:30 a.m

Even though all its volunteer opportunities are filled, visitors are encouraged to come watch Habitat for Humanity participants build a 5-bedroom house in celebration of MLK Day. The event will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Bob Brown Expo Hall in the Century II Performing Arts Center.

Greater Wichita Ministerial League – Monday, Jan. 16, 12 p.m.

This celebration on the King holiday, hosted by the Greater Wichita Ministerial League, will take place at the WSU MetroPlex located at 5015 E. 29th St. N.

The theme of this year's event is "Following in His Footsteps...Renewing a Spirit of Empowerment." The guest speaker will be Dr. Ralph D. West, the senior pastor at the Church Without Walls in Houston, Texas.

Bethel College, North Newton - Monday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m.

Bethel College will be hosting an MLK event again this year in the Krehbiel Auditorium, located in the Fine Arts Center. This year's topic is titled "Renewing the Spirit of Empowerment: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

Those attending will get a chance to hear a keynote address from Regina Shands Stoltzfus, an assistant professor of peace, justice and conflict studies at Goshen (Indiana) College.

Unity Walk – Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m.

Wichita State University's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Black Student Union and the Delta Mu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will be hosting its 9th annual Unity Walk on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at WSU's Plaza of Heroines and end at the Harvey D. Grace Memorial Chapel. A program where will begin promptly at 6 p.m. following the walk.

Dr. Robert E. Weems Jr., KMUW's history commentator and professor of business history at Wichita State University, will also be honored with the Drum Major Award during the event.

--

Follow Hugo Phan on Twitter @Hugo_Phan.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.