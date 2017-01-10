Wichita Attorney Announces Campaign For 4th Congressional District Seat

A Wichita attorney and businessman announced today that he is seeking Kansas’ 4th Congressional district seat if a special election is called.

George Bruce made his campaign announcement flanked by family members and his campaign advisor, Republican former legislator Mark Hutton.

"We ask for your trust and support in joining us to leave the private sector to better serve the people of south-central Kansas as your next congressman of the great 4th Congressional District," Bruce told the crowd gathered at the Petroleum Club in downtown Wichita.

Bruce is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination to get on the ballot for a possible special election to fill the 4th District seat. Current U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo has been nominated for CIA director under President-elect Donald Trump and is scheduled to have a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Bruce, an attorney at Martin Pringle, emphasized his work in the private sector and called for smaller government and fewer taxes.

“Federal government has grown to an unmanageable size that every day intrudes on our lives," he said.

Several others have expressed interest in running for the congressional seat, including state Treasurer Ron Estes and Republican former Congressman Todd Tiahrt. If Pompeo is confirmed and resigns from his position in Congress, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will call for a special election; the district's Republican and Democratic delegations will then hold conventions to elect their nominees.

