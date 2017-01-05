Wichita Biking, Walking Paths To Be Expanded In 2017

The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday in favor of $1.6 million in projects to expand the city's bike and walking paths.

One project extends the current Redbud Trail, which runs from I-135 to Woodlawn, to the east where, it will link to the recently completed Andover Trail. Another path will be constructed along the east bank of the Arkansas River to connect the downtown area with the Lincoln Street dam.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell said the expansion will help further the city's plans to add amenities that make a difference in quality of life.

"We've seen the reports that the number one, the very top activity that people want to do for a leisure activity is walk for pleasure," Longwell told council members. "And we want to provide those safe pleasurable places for them to walk."

Additional plans include the construction of a route along Hoover Road from K-96 to the area of the Sedgwick County Park. That path will connect some existing neighborhoods in Wichita and a planned new development with the park and the Sedgwick County Zoo.

