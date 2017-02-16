Wichita Businessman Running For Governor In 2018

Wichita businessman Wink Hartman says he's running for governor next year as a conservative Republican.

Hartman announced Wednesday that he is starting a campaign for the Republican nomination in 2018. The governor's job will be open during the upcoming election, because Sam Brownback can't seek a third term. In a video announcing his campaign, Hartman says he is a businessman, not a politician.

"For too long, career politicians have cared more about doing what's in the best interest of their careers, than doing what's best for Kansas," Hartman says in the video.

He goes on to explain how he has "watched the dysfunction in Topeka with increasing frustration." Hartman also says it's time to face what he calls "the elephant in the room": a balanced state budget.

In 2010, Hartman ran for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House, but lost to Mike Pompeo. Hartman is the owner of Hartman Oil Company, one of the largest producers in the state.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.