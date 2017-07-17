Wichita City Council Candidates Weigh In On McAdams Pool Closing

The Wichita City Council will hear more from the public on Tuesday about the decision to turn the closed McAdams pool into a splash pad. It was one of the first questions District 1 candidates addressed during a forum Sunday night.

Candidates Brandon Johnson, John Stevens and Janet Wilson agreed that the pool should reopen. Johnson said he would like to see more development in the area, and both candidates Stevens and Wilson voiced concerns about inconsistent and inconvenient pool hours.

Candidate Mike Kinard told attendees it would be good if the pool could reopen with a splash pad, but said the pool cannot proceed with little use.

The issue is something attendee Claudine Robinson says is important to her.

"The McAdams issue, I would like to see that addressed more and hope that something will come of it that will be positive because we did have different opinions about saving it or not," Robinson said after the forum.

At least four people have signed up to speak about McAdams pool during Tuesday's regular city council meeting.

