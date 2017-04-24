Wichita Eagle Publisher Leaving Paper As Company Restructures

Wichita Eagle publisher and president Roy Heatherly is leaving the company as part of a larger restructuring by the McClatchy Co.

Tony Berg, regional publisher for McClatchy's Midwest Division, announced Monday that Heatherly's last day will be May 5. Heatherly joined The Eagle in June 2015, returning to Wichita after a 37-year absence.

Berg said he will hire a general manager to lead The Eagle and its sales operations.

Berg told employees the McClatchy reorganization is designed to streamline the company's operations and refocus resources as it works to increase the pace of its digital transition.

The Eagle reports McClatchy recently announced a regional publishing structure that moves its markets into four regions across the country.

Berg also oversees The Kansas City Star, the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The McClatchy Co. is based in Sacramento, California, and began in 1857 in the wake of the California Gold Rush. Today McClatchy operates in 29 U.S. markets.

