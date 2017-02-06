Wichita Library Launches Series Centering On Race, Ethnicity

By 13 minutes ago

The Wichita Public Library is hosting a series of programs this year looking at issues of race and ethnicity, particularly in relation to law enforcement. 

The first presentation in the "Candid Conversations" series will be from Dr. Gretchen Eick, a history professor at Friends University. Eick is the author of Dissent in Wichita, a book focusing on race relations and the modern civil rights movement, particularly Wichita's Dockum Sit-In, one of the first anti-segregation demonstrations of its kind in the country.

In the coming months, the series will touch on racial profiling, systemic inequity and matters of voting rights in relation to race. Presenters include Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and Micah Kubik, the executive director of the ACLU of Kansas. 

Eick says she hopes the programs will attract people from all different backgrounds.

"If people who are like, 'I don't know what I think about this' would come to some of these and look at racism and and other kinds of discrimination and how we understand that in today's world, I think that can bring people closer together," Eick says.

The series runs through April and is funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Kansas Humanities Council.

Eick's presentation is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Central Library in Wichita. More information about the Candid Conversations series can be found here.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Wichita Public Library
racism
Dockum Drugstore Sit-In
civil rights

Related Content

Vandalism On Dockum Sit-In Sculpture Affects Plans For Permanent Memorial

By Dec 2, 2016
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

Months-old vandalism on the Dockum Sit-in sculpture in downtown Wichita is affecting plans for future memorials to the historic protest in civil rights history.

The 1958 Dockum Drug Store Sit-in is considered the first successful lunch counter sit-in the U.S. Earlier this year, the Kansas African American Museum received a grant to make a permanent exhibit at the location, which is now the Ambassador Hotel.

Annual Forum To Commemorate Impact Of Dockum Sit-In

By Nov 4, 2016

The Kansas Institute of African-American and Native-American Family History is holding its annual forum about the Dockum Sit-In this weekend.

A panel of speakers will talk about the 1958 sit-in at the Dockum Drugstore in downtown Wichita, one of the first anti-segregation demonstrations of its kind in the country. Some of the original participants will be on the panel.

Wichita architect and institute board member Charles McAfee will moderate the discussion. He says the event will focus on how the demonstrators’ family support gave them the courage to stage the protest.

Wichita Transit Designates Bus To Honor Rosa Parks

By Sean Sandefur Feb 25, 2016
City of Wichita

Those driving around Wichita might notice a unique bus over the next year. In recognition of Black History Month, Wichita Transit has devoted one of its vehicles to the memory of civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

A vinyl graphic has been wrapped around a transit bus in the style of 1955 Montgomery, Alabama.

With green, yellow and white stripes, it’s meant to mimic the bus in which Rosa Parks famously refused to give up her seat to a white passenger.

The Kansas African American Museum Links Wichita's Civil Rights History To Selma

By Aug 20, 2015
Carla Eckels

The Kansas African American Museum held a community discussion on Wednesday about a civil rights trail tour taken by Wichitans to Alabama. The summer trip yielded Kansas ties.

The diverse group went to historic sites in Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery. Museum Director Mark McCormick says the group's tour of Selma included a Wichita dimension: A monument, featured in last year's Selma movie, is dedicated to Wichita Rev. James Reeb, a martyr of the civil rights movement.

McCormick says a Recall drugstore in Selma links back to Wichita’s 1958 Dockum Drugstore sit-in.