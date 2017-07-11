Wichita Public Schools’ Administrative Offices Moving To Former Southeast High School

The Wichita Public School District is moving its administrative offices to the former Southeast High School on Edgemoor.

They’re packing up desks, shelves, files and everything else in the Wichita Public Schools’ downtown offices on north Water Street. The district offices have been at the building for more than 20 years.

District Spokeswoman Susan Arensman says moving out will take place over the next two months because they’re relocating department by department, as well as about 240 employees.

"This is all of our business offices, this is our human resources, this is payroll, this is our purchasing department, our district administrators—there are many, many business offices that are moving along to the new site," Arensman says.

Arensman says they’re moving the offices to fulfill a promise to the neighborhood that the old Southeast school building at Lincoln and Edgemoor would remain occupied after the high school relocated to its brand-new facility at 127th and Pawnee.

The transition should be complete by August 31.

The district is asking parents, business partners and vendors to please call 973-4000 before coming to the administration offices to ensure the location of the department they wish to visit.

The district sold the current administration building about three years ago. A developer plans to turn the building into residential units.

--

