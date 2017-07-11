Wichita Public Schools’ Administrative Offices Moving To Former Southeast High School

By 57 minutes ago
  • The current Wichita Public School District administrative offices on 1st and Water.
    The current Wichita Public School District administrative offices on 1st and Water.
    Hugo Phan / KMUW

The Wichita Public School District is moving its administrative offices to the former Southeast High School on Edgemoor.

They’re packing up desks, shelves, files and everything else in the Wichita Public Schools’ downtown offices on north Water Street. The district offices have been at the building for more than 20 years.

District Spokeswoman Susan Arensman says moving out will take place over the next two months because they’re relocating department by department, as well as about 240 employees.

"This is all of our business offices, this is our human resources, this is payroll, this is our purchasing department, our district administrators—there are many, many business offices that are moving along to the new site," Arensman says.

The old Southeast school building at Lincoln and Edgemoor.
Credit Carla Eckels / KMUW

Arensman says they’re moving the offices to fulfill a promise to the neighborhood that the old Southeast school building at Lincoln and Edgemoor would remain occupied after the high school relocated to its brand-new facility at 127th and Pawnee.

The transition should be complete by August 31.

The district is asking parents, business partners and vendors to please call 973-4000 before coming to the administration offices to ensure the location of the department they wish to visit.

The district sold the current administration building about three years ago. A developer plans to turn the building into residential units.

Tags: 
Southeast High School
Wichita Public Schools
USD 259

Related Content

New Speed Zone Adopted For Area Around Southeast High School

By Nov 14, 2016
Google Maps

Sedgwick County is establishing a new lower speed zone for a major road used to access the new Southeast High School.

Traffic along 127th Street East, between Wichita city limits and 31st Street south, will now be 40 miles per hour, instead of 55.

County Commission Chairman Jim Howell says the change is needed for safety reasons.

City Announces Improvements To Traffic Around Southeast High

By Oct 21, 2016
City of Wichita

The City of Wichita is making improvements to traffic in the area around the new Southeast High School, located at 127th Street East and Pawnee in south Wichita.

Council member Pete Meitzner says the city conducted traffic counts before the school opened last spring, and again after it opened.

“We were able to take additional traffic counts, and we were able to determine what would be the best use of the taxpayer funds related to stop signs, speed limits for safety reasons and traffic lights," he said Thursday at the mayor's weekly briefing.

Teachers, Students Say Goodbye To Old Southeast High School

By May 19, 2016
Courtesy Eric Hammond

The last day of classes at Wichita’s Southeast High School is tomorrow, and there’s nostalgia in the air as teachers pack up and prepare to move from the current school at Edgemoor & Lincoln to their new building in east Wichita.

History and government teacher Eric Hammond says Southeast is a busy place.

"There's boxes galore," he says. "Boxes everywhere."

He, along with other staff and students, are moving. Hammond has been teaching at Southeast High School for six years.