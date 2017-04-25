Wichita Public Schools BOE Approves Next Year’s Calendar

By 2 hours ago
  • Alex Starr, flickr Creative Commons

Next year’s school calendar for Wichita Public Schools is now set.

The district’s Board of Education approved the calendar last on Monday by a vote of six-to-one.

The first day of school will be August 23, and the school year will wrap up on May 16.

The district decided to continue with the shortened school year schedule it implemented this year.

School officials say lengthening the school day by 30 minutes allowed the district to cut 15 days off the yearly calendar. The change brought a savings of nearly $3 million. The district has had to deal with reduced funding from the state.

The board did not take any action on the start and end times for the school day.

The district is still looking into scenarios that would dismiss the elementary schools earlier.

The next Board of Education meeting is May 8.

The 2017-2018 calendar includes a break in November, a district-wide shutdown in December, spring break starting March 19 and four-day work weeks for staff in June and July for staff. Enrollment is set for August 7-9.

Students now attend 158 days of school instead of 173. Teachers work 175 days instead of 190 days.

--

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW. Follow her on Twitter @Aileen_LeBlanc.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
Wichita Public Schools

Related Content

Wichita School Board To Review Proposed 2017-18 School Calendar

By Apr 24, 2017
Dafne Cholet / flickr Creative Commons

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will review and vote on next year’s school calendar at its meeting Monday night.

The proposed calendar would continue the shortened school year adopted in 2016 as a way to save the district millions of dollars. The district lengthened the school day by 30 minutes to cut 15 days off the yearly calendar.