Wichita Public Schools BOE Approves Next Year’s Calendar

Next year’s school calendar for Wichita Public Schools is now set.

The district’s Board of Education approved the calendar last on Monday by a vote of six-to-one.

The first day of school will be August 23, and the school year will wrap up on May 16.

The district decided to continue with the shortened school year schedule it implemented this year.

School officials say lengthening the school day by 30 minutes allowed the district to cut 15 days off the yearly calendar. The change brought a savings of nearly $3 million. The district has had to deal with reduced funding from the state.

The board did not take any action on the start and end times for the school day.

The district is still looking into scenarios that would dismiss the elementary schools earlier.

The next Board of Education meeting is May 8.

The 2017-2018 calendar includes a break in November, a district-wide shutdown in December, spring break starting March 19 and four-day work weeks for staff in June and July for staff. Enrollment is set for August 7-9.

Students now attend 158 days of school instead of 173. Teachers work 175 days instead of 190 days.

