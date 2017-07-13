Wichita Public Schools’ Superintendent Plans Community Listening Sessions This Fall

The new superintendent for Wichita Public Schools presided over her first Board of Education meeting on Monday.

Alicia Thompson told board members she plans to launch a series of listening sessions this fall.

District Spokeswoman Susan Arensman says Thompson will use the community feedback to help guide her plan for the district.

"She wants to go out in the community and listen to what parents, community members, business partners and teachers say, what their vision is, what their needs are and what they want to see the school district do," Arensman says.

Thompson started her new role as superintendent on July 1, replacing John Allison who left for a job in a northeastern Kansas school district.

Thompson built her 25-year career in public education in the Wichita school district as a teacher, building leader and a district-level administrator before she was hired as superintendent last February.

The Board of Education also elected its new leadership at Monday’s meeting. Mike Rodee will serve as president and Betty Arnold as vice-president for the upcoming school year.

Rodee has served on the BOE since 2013. He has previously served as BOE Vice-President in the 2015-16 school year.

Arnold has served on the BOE since 2007. She served as BOE President in 2011-12, 2015-16 and Vice-President in the 2010-11 and 2013-14 school years.

--

Follow Deborah Shaar on Twitter @deborahshaar

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.