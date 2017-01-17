Wichita Road Crews Replenishing Supplies Following Winter Storm

Wichita road crews are restocking their supplies of salt and sand following this weekend's winter storm.

The above-freezing temperatures in Wichita brought more rain than ice over the weekend, so city road crews used fewer supplies than anticipated.

Public Works Director Alan King says with no heavy ice or snow-covered roads to clear, the crews went through about a quarter of their stockpile of salt and sand. He says the supplies will be back at full capacity this week.

"What [we are] doing now is going ahead and replenishing our salt supplies, doing the necessary maintenance on our trucks and equipment and giving our folks a little bit of a break so they are just back on regular shifts," he says.

The city deployed all 60 trucks, and crews worked round-the-clock shifts until Sunday.

King says pre-treating roads with a salt and water brine in the days leading up to the storm helped reduce icing. He says there was no wind, which kept damage to trees and power lines to a minimum.

The National Weather Service says Wichita received a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation and more than two inches of rain during the storm.

