Wichita School Board Discusses Challenges Ahead For Next Superintendent

By 4 hours ago
  • Dr. Michael Casserly helps Wichita School Board members narrow down the qualities they want in the district's next superintendent.
    Abigail Beckman / KMUW

Members of the Wichita Public School Board met with a consultant Monday night to help narrow down characteristics necessary in hiring the district's next superintendent.

Dr. Michael Casserly, director of the Council of Great City Schoosl, helped board members outline what exactly the next superintendent of USD 259 will face. He previously helped with the district's 2008 search that lead to the hiring of current superintendent John Allison.

The discussion Monday included teacher turnover rates, increasing numbers of students on free and reduced lunch programs, and above all the budget.

Board member Jeff Davis summed up the current state of USD 259 early on in the meeting.

"The budget affects all of our challenges. It's the biggest one we have," Davis said.

Casserly said Wichita will be competing with a handful of other districts across the country who are also looking for their next leader. He encouraged board members to act "sooner, rather than later" in formally beginning the search process.

The board will have a special meeting Friday to go over the results of a survey put out by the Kansas Association of School Boards. The survey was used to gather input from the community on what qualities the next superintendent should have.

